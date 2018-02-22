Saanich steps up recreation registration

Saanich has unveiled its new parks and recreation registration and facility booking system

Saanich has unveiled its new parks and recreation registration and facility booking system. Individuals and families can use the upgraded system to register for recreation programs, activities and parks bookings offered by Saanich Parks and Recreation.

A new RecOnline feature is an intuitive interface that streamlines online payments, registration reminders and membership renewals. Other new features include enhanced account and activity viewing, improved activity search functionality and easy account management from all devices, including phones and tablets.

“Our goal is to better serve our residents with a more modern, user-friendly system,” said recreation senior manager Kelli-Ann Armstrong. “People are busy and making access to recreation simpler and more convenient makes life a little easier for our customers.”

Currently, more than 107,400 people are registered on RecOnline. Users with accounts in the previous system simply have to login or visit any Saanich recreation centre to update their existing profile to switch over to the new system.

For more information about the new RecOnline, visit saanich.ca/upgrade.