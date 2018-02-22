Saanich steps up recreation registration

Saanich has unveiled its new parks and recreation registration and facility booking system

Saanich has unveiled its new parks and recreation registration and facility booking system. Individuals and families can use the upgraded system to register for recreation programs, activities and parks bookings offered by Saanich Parks and Recreation.

A new RecOnline feature is an intuitive interface that streamlines online payments, registration reminders and membership renewals. Other new features include enhanced account and activity viewing, improved activity search functionality and easy account management from all devices, including phones and tablets.

“Our goal is to better serve our residents with a more modern, user-friendly system,” said recreation senior manager Kelli-Ann Armstrong. “People are busy and making access to recreation simpler and more convenient makes life a little easier for our customers.”

Currently, more than 107,400 people are registered on RecOnline. Users with accounts in the previous system simply have to login or visit any Saanich recreation centre to update their existing profile to switch over to the new system.

For more information about the new RecOnline, visit saanich.ca/upgrade.

Previous story
Lottery will help save children’s lives

Just Posted

BC SPCA proposes fines for animal mistreatment, reduction in commercial trade

Animal welfare group’s ideas brought to Victoria councillors

New Victoria graving dock will offer high-paying jobs

New facility will reuse and treat any water required for repair process

Duncan family says care home switched mom’s cat with robot cat

Staff alleged to have said they were taking cat for bath, then replaced her with robotic stuffed toy

Trial date delayed in case of slain Oak Bay sisters

Case of Andrew Berry, charged in deaths of daughters, will reconvene in three weeks

School’s on today, more snow expected across Greater Victoria

Environment Canada says more snow could fall Friday

VIDEO: B.C. superfans soak in 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Trio, including two from the Okanagan, have been cheering on Summerland Olympian Kripps among others in Korea

Northern B.C. short 121 registered nurses: report

Auditor General says officials need to improve internal management, track effect of new policies

B.C. businesses say new health tax will raise prices for consumers

Province announced that MSP will be gone by 2020

Barnful of ducks die in early morning blaze

The cause of the fire is unknown

Saanich steps up recreation registration

Saanich has unveiled its new parks and recreation registration and facility booking system

B.C. speculation tax applies to out-of-province homeowners

Albertans with Okanagan, Island properties hit, Kootenays could come later

Indigenous elders share history with Ladysmith students

‘Our kids learning their history through elders is nothing that we can find in our textbooks’

It’s quietly business as usual for the E&N

Waiting game continues in quest for direction on service ceased since 2011

OT win gives Cougars early lead in VIJHL playoffs series

Westshore led 2-0 after one, Victoria comeback completed with Berryman goal

Most Read