In 2021, Saanich will resume management of the building in Braefoot Park which housed the Braefoot Community Association for many years. (Google Streetview)

Saanich takes over Braefoot building from community association in early 2021

Braefoot Community Association to transition to new location, sports programs to continue in park

After many years of leasing the Braefoot Park building to the Braefoot Community Association (BCA), the Saanich takes over management early next year.

The BCA has operated out of the building for many years but, per a written statement on Dec. 16, the district intends to begin operating out of the building starting in early 2021 “to meet council and community priorities.”

Saanich owns the building and maintains park infrastructure and is responsible for the building and any upgrades.

The decision comes in response to the changing demands of the community and a need to “provide enhanced services for the community’s highly diverse population.

In acknowledgment of the long-term relationship between Saanich and the BCA, the district has said it will support the community association in the transition to a new space by moving to a month-to-month lease. Saanich will also assist subtenants and amateur sports programs that use the park.

Once Saanich assumes operation of the building, Parks, Recreation and Community Services will manage all park activities and services through existing licences.

More to come…

