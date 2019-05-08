Saanich youth among the first to meet the 2019 Tour de Rock team

Saanich students will get the first glimpse at this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock Team.
The Canadian Cancer Society presents its team for the annual Island ride on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Glanford Middle School gym.
The 22nd annual Tour de Rock begins Sept 21, when the team departs for a 1,100-kilometre, two-week ride down Vancouver Island. Since 1998, the Tour has raised more than$25 million for the Canadian Cancer Society. The money allows kids on Vancouver Island who are battling cancer to attend, at no cost, a very special camp: Camp Goodtimes. It also supports important pediatric cancer research and programs that help children with cancer and their families.
This year 22 riders from Sayward, Comox, Nanaimo, Ladysmith, Duncan, Mill Bay, Langford, Esquimalt, Saanich and Victoria will make the emotional and physically challenging journey.
