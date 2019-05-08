The Oak Bay Marching Band led the Tour de Rock riders into the gym to the cheers of the packed bleachers. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Saanich youth among the first to meet the 2019 Tour de Rock team

Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer team launches Friday at Glanford Middle School

Saanich students will get the first glimpse at this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock Team.

The Canadian Cancer Society presents its team for the annual Island ride on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Glanford Middle School gym.

READ MORE: Tour de Rock

The 22nd annual Tour de Rock begins Sept 21, when the team departs for a 1,100-kilometre, two-week ride down Vancouver Island. Since 1998, the Tour has raised more than$25 million for the Canadian Cancer Society. The money allows kids on Vancouver Island who are battling cancer to attend, at no cost, a very special camp: Camp Goodtimes. It also supports important pediatric cancer research and programs that help children with cancer and their families.

READ ALSO: Schools gear up for annual Tour de Rock head shaves

This year 22 riders from Sayward, Comox, Nanaimo, Ladysmith, Duncan, Mill Bay, Langford, Esquimalt, Saanich and Victoria will make the emotional and physically challenging journey.

PHOTO GALLERY: Tour de Rock 2018 in pictures


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria woman seeks friends for her dad, disfigured by cancer
Next story
Six Indigenous plant gardens unveiled at Victoria schools

Just Posted

Andrew Berry’s lawyer draws comparison to Oak Bay ‘stabbing attack’ of woman earlier that year

“Nobody has been arrested or charged for it, right?’ defence lawyer asks

High of 24 C for Thursday

Plus your weekend forecast

Thirty years later, Buccaneer Days still ‘a blast’

Bob McKie has been involved with the Esquimalt festival since the 1960s

Saanich youth among the first to meet the 2019 Tour de Rock team

Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer team launches Friday at Glanford Middle School

Early sailings full for BC Ferries between Vancouver, Victoria

Nanaimo sailings slower for Thursday morning runs

WATCH: Video captured of Takaya, lone wolf on Discovery Island in Oak Bay

Coastal wolf captured while trotting along beach

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the teaching of SOGI 123 in local schools?

Hundreds of protesters turned out last week to voice their objection to… Continue reading

Employees recover after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of B.C. development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

Koi fish return to Chinese garden, 6 months since ‘otterpocalypse’

In November, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden was closed after a river otter snuck in

Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images

Video showed anti-Semitic verses, a photo of men carrying jihadi flags as they burn the stars and stripes

Officials hope to resolve E&N rail dispute as court date looms

Snaw-Naw-As First Nation wants rail land back, court hearing set for May 13

B.C. to release reports on money laundering by organized crime in real estate

This follows last June’s report on dirty money in casinos by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German

Canadians less certain about cannabis in wake of legalization: survey

Research suggests support for legalization has dropped to 50.1 per cent from 68.6 per cent in 2017

Most Read