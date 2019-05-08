Saanich youth among the first to meet the 2019 Tour de Rock team

The Oak Bay Marching Band led the Tour de Rock riders into the gym to the cheers of the packed bleachers. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Saanich students will get the first glimpse at this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock Team.

The Canadian Cancer Society presents its team for the annual Island ride on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Glanford Middle School gym.

READ MORE: Tour de Rock

The 22nd annual Tour de Rock begins Sept 21, when the team departs for a 1,100-kilometre, two-week ride down Vancouver Island. Since 1998, the Tour has raised more than$25 million for the Canadian Cancer Society. The money allows kids on Vancouver Island who are battling cancer to attend, at no cost, a very special camp: Camp Goodtimes. It also supports important pediatric cancer research and programs that help children with cancer and their families.

READ ALSO: Schools gear up for annual Tour de Rock head shaves

This year 22 riders from Sayward, Comox, Nanaimo, Ladysmith, Duncan, Mill Bay, Langford, Esquimalt, Saanich and Victoria will make the emotional and physically challenging journey.

PHOTO GALLERY: Tour de Rock 2018 in pictures



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter