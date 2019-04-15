Saanich Parks and Recreation, Youth Services wants to recognize and celebrate the exceptionality of youth in the community. In particular youth who have demonstrated inspirational personal accomplishments in school, community, sports, art and life or who have made significant strides in personal development, have gone above and beyond to assist a friend, the earth, and/or their community, or are just all around trailblazers. (Derek Ford/District of Saanich)

Saanich Youth Awards highlight inspirational accomplishments

Nominations open for the 2019 awards to recognize youth that live, work and play in Saanich

Nominations are open for the 2019 Saanich Youth Awards.

Saanich Parks and Recreation, Youth Services wants to recognize and celebrate the exceptional youth in the community. In particular, recognizing youth who have demonstrated inspirational personal accomplishments in school, community, sports, art and life or who have made significant strides in personal development, have gone above and beyond to assist a friend, the earth, and/or their community, or are just all around trailblazers.

READ ALSO: Saanich recognizes residents for their environmental efforts

In 2015, Saanich Youth Services took a deeper look at the status of recreation programs and services for youth in the community. This year-long process involved significant engagements with youth, teachers and youth-serving agencies. The result was a Youth Development Strategy and associated five-year implementation plan. Within the plan were goals and outcomes which reflect the need to raise awareness and advocacy for youth in Saanich. These Youth Awards represent an important step towards achieving those goals of highlighting the valuable contribution young people can have on Saanich as a whole.

READ ALSO: Stars come out for young host of online show

The award categories are Big Change Award, Community Enhancement Award, Trailblazer Award, Eco-Citizen Award, Friendship Award, Youth Group Award and Youth Worker Award.

Individual Youth Award recipients also receive a free annual recreation pass good at any of the four Saanich recreation centres.

To be eligible for nomination, a youth must be between 12 and 19 years of age; live, learn or play within Saanich; and have demonstrated significant personal achievements or contributions as described in the award descriptions.

Anyone can nominate, including teachers, school counselors, coaches, youth workers, peers, neighbours and relatives.

The nomination period ends April 30 with the awards ceremony taking place on May 30 at the Cedar Hill Golf Course. Find nomination forms at Saanich.ca/youth.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
NEAT program aims to socialize isolated seniors
Next story
New addiction and mental health facility Ravensview offers free info talk

Just Posted

Wastewater treatment facility projected to be $10 million over budget

Escalation in construction costs contributing to increase

Greater Victoria unemployment rate falls to second lowest in Canada

Victoria unemployment rate reaches 2.8 per cent in March

Greater Victoria’s school of magic is back

The Alectoria School of Magic will run for the second year at Shawnigan Lake School

Ruth King Elementary students sell their wacky, wonderful creations

School’s Young Entrepreneurship Fair teaches students about money, marketing and more

Showers with a mix of sun and cloud for Monday

With a high of 12 C

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

B.C. MP Mark Warawa hospitalized with possible cancer, online message says

Message posted asks for prayers for Langley-Aldergrove MP

UPDATE: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy

Eight-year-old asked for a cruise on the ‘Disney Boat’

Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

First for Woods since 2008 U.S. Open

B.C. overdose prevention sites should be template for others: report

In April 2016, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in the overdose crisis

Most Read