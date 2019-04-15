Saanich Youth Awards highlight inspirational accomplishments

Nominations open for the 2019 awards to recognize youth that live, work and play in Saanich

Nominations are open for the 2019 Saanich Youth Awards.

Saanich Parks and Recreation, Youth Services wants to recognize and celebrate the exceptional youth in the community. In particular, recognizing youth who have demonstrated inspirational personal accomplishments in school, community, sports, art and life or who have made significant strides in personal development, have gone above and beyond to assist a friend, the earth, and/or their community, or are just all around trailblazers.

In 2015, Saanich Youth Services took a deeper look at the status of recreation programs and services for youth in the community. This year-long process involved significant engagements with youth, teachers and youth-serving agencies. The result was a Youth Development Strategy and associated five-year implementation plan. Within the plan were goals and outcomes which reflect the need to raise awareness and advocacy for youth in Saanich. These Youth Awards represent an important step towards achieving those goals of highlighting the valuable contribution young people can have on Saanich as a whole.

The award categories are Big Change Award, Community Enhancement Award, Trailblazer Award, Eco-Citizen Award, Friendship Award, Youth Group Award and Youth Worker Award.

Individual Youth Award recipients also receive a free annual recreation pass good at any of the four Saanich recreation centres.

To be eligible for nomination, a youth must be between 12 and 19 years of age; live, learn or play within Saanich; and have demonstrated significant personal achievements or contributions as described in the award descriptions.

Anyone can nominate, including teachers, school counselors, coaches, youth workers, peers, neighbours and relatives.

The nomination period ends April 30 with the awards ceremony taking place on May 30 at the Cedar Hill Golf Course. Find nomination forms at Saanich.ca/youth.



