Uptown’s first Oktoberfest is happening on Oct. 5 (pexels.com/Engin Akyurt)

Saanich’s Uptown centre hosts its first Oktoberfest

The family-friendly event happens on Oct. 5

Grab your dirndl and lederhosen: Oktoberfest is coming to Uptown.

For the first year the Saanich centrepiece is hosting its own German celebration, queued with accordion music, pretzels, sausage, games, kids zones and, of course, beer!

The free event is happening Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Whole Foods parking lot at 3587 Blanshard St.

Anyone purchasing a beer will also get a free stein glass while supplies last.

ALSO READ: Seasonal events abound in Greater Victoria

Kids events include face painting, an obstacle course, a photo booth and games.

People are welcome to dress for the event; there will be a beard, braid and costume contest winner announced mid-way through the event.

The Uptown Oktoberfest will run from 1 to 5 p.m. people can register online for free, or at the door on Saturday.

For more information you can visit shopuptown.ca/oktoberfest.

