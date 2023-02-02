Safer stairs now leading visitors down to the beach at PKOLS in Saanich

Old concrete stairs were cracking and falling into the ocean

A new stairway down to the beach at PKOLS is now complete after the old deteriorating set was removed over public safety concerns. (Courtesy of the District of Saanich)

A redesigned staircase leading down to the beach at PKOLS is now complete and the district said it will now help visitors safely access the coastal area of the park.

Construction on the stairway, located at the west approach of the park (formerly Mount Douglas), began in October after they were closed to the public in the summer overr public safety concerns.

“We’re excited to reopen this access point to one of the most beautiful beaches in Saanich,” Paul de Greeff, manager of parks planning and development, said in a news release. “In addition to maintaining public safety, these new stairs will help minimize impacts on the surrounding environment.”

The stairs were closed in late summer due to cracking concrete and lower sections falling into the ocean. The new stairs are wood rather than concrete because the district said wood is more flexible and is a lower-impact material.

The new staircase was designed and constructed with Green Shores principles, such as integrating with beach processes, revegetation and erosion control.

The district advised visitors to still use caution while accessing the beach as it remains a rough, natural landscape with obstacles and hazards that come with the landscape type.

