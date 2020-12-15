Volunteers Denny Byrne and Shelley Bloomfield help organize donations during a previous BC Transit Stuff the Bus charity event. This year’s event, featuring COVID safety measures, happens Dec. 19 outside Save-On-Foods at Tillicum Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)

Safety measures ready to roll for BC Transit’s Stuff the Bus in Saanich

Non-perishable food items and new unwrapped toys accepted at Tillicum Mall on Dec. 19

BC Transit hosts its annual Stuff the Bus campaign benefiting The Mustard Seed food bank and The Salvation Army’s Stan Hagen Centre for Families, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 at Tillicum Centre.

Thrilled that provincial health orders allow events collecting donations for those in need to go ahead, with COVID safety measures in place, BC Transit is rolling a bus into the mall parking lot next to Save-On-Foods to collect donations from the public.

Anyone dropping off donations must wear a mask, practise physical distancing and leave the items with on-site volunteers. The bus itself will not be available for boarding.

Cash donations are also happily accepted, as charitable organizations can generally achieve greater purchasing power than individuals. Cash must be deposited into on-site collection boxes during the event.

For more information visit bctransit.com/victoria.

