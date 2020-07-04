Explorers of all ages and backgrounds can participate in the Great Salish Sea BioBlitz, a biodiversity scavenger hunt that requires only a smart phone and beach access. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Salish Sea scavenger hunt turns participants into citizen scientists

Public invited to join the Great Salish Sea BioBlitz

In an explosion of citizen science, an upcoming event will bring together families, researchers, students, teachers and others to explore and identify the biodiversity of the Salish Sea.

From July 3 to 12, the public is invited to participate in the Great Salish Sea BioBlitz, an outdoor educational experience that requires only beach access and a smart phone.

Hosted by Ocean Bridge and the Georgia Strait Alliance, the Great Salish Sea BioBlitz is a wilderness scavenger hunt to try to identify as many species as possible in a short time frame. And those discoveries are endless – the sea is home to roughly 37 species of mammals, 172 species of birds, 253 species of fish and more than 3,000 invertebrate species.

READ ALSO: Sidney aquarium names new octopus after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Participants contribute to citizen science, all while learning more about their local environment.

“This helps give us a snapshot of an area’s diversity of wildlife, or biodiversity, and it’s a great way to contribute to citizen science in your community while maintaining safe physical distance protocols,” say organizers.

Using the iNaturalist app to record data, participants simply take photos and the app will automatically generate a suggestion. Users can also submit the photo without a label so other app-users can identify the species.

The BioBlitz will also include a speaker series exploring different aspects of diversity in the Salish Sea including Indigenous knowledge, inter-sectional identity and barriers to ocean spaces.

The event is free, but to get easy access to required links, participants can register on Eventbrite. Once you have downloaded iNaturalist, find and sign up for the Salish Sea BioBlitz project.

READ ALSO: Rare white orca spotted in Strait of Juan de Fuca on Saturday

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationEnvironmentOcean Protection

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Victoria man collects 28 bags of trash along two-kilometre stretch of highway

Just Posted

New exhibit at Point Ellice House examines history of waste, water and privilege

Night soil scavengers in the 19th century would collect human waste and dump it around the city

Salish Sea scavenger hunt turns participants into citizen scientists

Public invited to join the Great Salish Sea BioBlitz

Coastal scenes at the forefront for July shows at Victoria galleries

From sculpture to landscape paintings, summer art is about nature

It’s showtime: Victoria theatre reopens with new COVID-19 protocols

Capitol 6 theatre and SilverCity Victoria have reopened with limited seating

Rapid bus system could increase frequency, reliability in Greater Victoria

BC Transit studies methods for improving major routes in Capital Region

13 new B.C. COVID-19 cases, Langley Lodge outbreak ends

Health care outbreaks down to four, 162 cases active

Two injured hikers airlifted from North Vancouver Island Park

Campbell River and Comox Search and Rescue hoist team rescued the injured from Cape Scott Provincial Park

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

Alberta health minister orders review into response after noose found in hospital in 2016

A piece of rope tied into a noose was found taped to the door of an operating room at the Grande Prairie Hospital in 2016

B.C.’s major rivers surge, sparking flood warnings

A persistent low pressure system over Alberta has led to several days of heavy rain

B.C.’s Indigenous rights law faces 2020 implementation deadline

Pipeline projects carry on as B.C. works on UN goals

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

Most Read