Salvation Army expands reach for family services around Greater Victoria

Charity organization adds programs for those in need in three communities

Salvation Army staffers Patricia Mamic, Michelle O’Connor, Margaret-Rose Richardson and Sarah O’Connor gather outside the Victoria Citadel in Saanich. They’re excited for the expansion of family services and other programs to this and two other suburban locations, a move they hope gives the organization greater community reach. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

The Salvation Army is expanding its community and family services program as a way to better meet growing demand from people in need.

Existing Salvation Army locations on the West Shore, in Victoria West and Saanich will now offer free additional programs and services, making access easier for residents of those areas.

“For the past several years, individuals and families requiring assistance had to travel to our location in Quadra Village,” said public relations and development representative, Patricia Mamic.

The centralized setup has not been ideal, especially for those living on a fixed income, and the expansion aims to remove those barriers, she added.

Food security, youth groups, senior activities, job training, counselling, spiritual care and movie nights are among the new programs to be offered.

Michelle O’Connor, community ministries director for the organization at Victoria Citadel, at 4030 Douglas St. in Saanich, said they take a holistic approach to caring for residents, building support through creating a strong community.

As the Christmas season approaches, she said, the organization’s focus will shift to providing food hampers, toys and other holiday-related programs and services at no cost.

The Salvation Army is distributing Christmas support applications at the three new locations and will also provide an online option. Applications will be available up to Dec. 23.

To learn more visit salvationarmyvictoria.ca

