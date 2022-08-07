Sand sculpting competition returns to Cadboro Bay

The sun was shining and the sculptors were sculpting at the Cadboro Bay Festival on Sunday (Aug. 7) at Cadboro-Gyro Park.
The festival was returning for the first time since 2019.
The centre-piece of the event was the sand sculpting competition, with four different sculptures being made. Sculptors began work Saturday and were working on the clock to finish their pieces before 3 p.m. Sunday, at which points residents’ votes were tallied and a winner picked.
There were also inflatable slides and bouncy castles, information displays, arts and crafts stations, Hand Drum Rhythms, and food vendors.
Three local bands – Rock of Ages, Cookeilidh, and Tune Raiders – took to the stage throughout the afternoon play some music.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.
District of SaanichFestivalSaanich