Sand sculpting competition returns to Cadboro Bay

The sun was shining and the sculptors were sculpting at the Cadboro Bay Festival on Sunday (Aug. 7) at Cadboro-Gyro Park.

The festival was returning for the first time since 2019.

The centre-piece of the event was the sand sculpting competition, with four different sculptures being made. Sculptors began work Saturday and were working on the clock to finish their pieces before 3 p.m. Sunday, at which points residents’ votes were tallied and a winner picked.

There were also inflatable slides and bouncy castles, information displays, arts and crafts stations, Hand Drum Rhythms, and food vendors.

Three local bands – Rock of Ages, Cookeilidh, and Tune Raiders – took to the stage throughout the afternoon play some music.

