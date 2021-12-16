Santa coming to Sidney on Dec. 19

Peninsula Celebration Society prepares to hold its first event in two years

Santa Claus will drop by Sidney for a visit on Sunday (Dec. 19) after being invited by the Peninsula Celebrations Society. Santa will be at at the bandshell in Sidney’s Beacon Park from noon to 3 p.m. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Saint Nick will pay a special early visit to Sidney on Sunday, Dec. 19 when the Peninsula Celebrations Society holds its first event in two years.

The visit happens from noon until 3 p.m. at the bandshell in Beacon Park at the foot of Beacon Avenue. Organizers say the visit will include treats, and creatures from the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea will be paying a visit, too.

Sunday’s event is happening despite the decision in October to cancel the Sidney Sparkles Christmas Parade, exercising what organizers called an “abundance of caution” concerning COVID-19.

The society had previously issued a joint statement with the organizers of the Peninsula Co-op Santa’s Light Parade, IEOA Truck Light Convoy and Food Drive and the Esquimalt Light Parade announcing the Sidney parade would be going ahead this year.

Even if residents have to wait until 2022 for the return of the Sparkles Christmas Parade, they can enjoy another Sidney tradition much earlier, as the society has received permission – after a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19 – to stage the annual Polar Bear Swim on Jan. 1 at Sidney’s Glass Beach. Swimmers will be in the water at noon. Due to high tide, spectators must remain on the walkways and pier.

