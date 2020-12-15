Santa Go Round still a go, Colwood COVID style

Santa will join the Colwood Fire Department in spreading socially distanced holiday cheer and collecting donations for the Goldstream Food Bank on Sunday, Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Colwood City Hall. (Black Press Media file photo)

It just wouldn’t be Christmas in Colwood without Santa waving to kids from a fire truck.

Although Colwood Fire Rescue had to cancel its annual Santa Go Round because of COVID-19, firefighters have come up with a way to keep the popular community event alive this year.

Santa will be joining firefighters on Sunday, Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Colwood City Hall at 3300 Wishart Rd. to spread a little safe, socially distanced holiday cheer, drive-thru style.

“We’re a mostly volunteer fire department and our volunteers look forward to this as much as the kids, so we came up with this idea,” said Colwood Fire Department Capt. Dave Topping. “Our annual Santa Go Round is one of our major community events of the year and a great way to give something back to the community.”

Firefighters will collect cash and non-perishable food donations for the Goldstream Food Bank.

