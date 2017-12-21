Santa makes special visit to VGH

CHRISTMAS SECRETS Seven-year-old Avalon George whispers to Santa Claus what she wants for Christmas this year. Avalon and her four-year-old brother Zander, along with several other children in Victoria General Hospital, received a special visit from St. Nick on Thursday. Santa was originally supposed to arrive via Helijet earlier this week, but snow kept him grounded. But that didn’t stop him from returning a few days later to deliver teddy bears to the hospital’s littlest patients. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Santa Claus flew down from the North Pole to pay a special visit to children at Victoria General Hospital Thursday afternoon.

Saint Nick was originally supposed to arrive via Helijet earlier this week, but the snow kept him grounded. That didn’t stop him from returning a few days later to deliver teddy bears to the hospital’s littlest patients, including four-year-old Zander George and his seven-year-old sister, Avalon.

Originally from Newfoundland, Zander was admitted to hospital last Saturday after an asthma attack while he and his family were visiting relatives in Victoria. He has since been discharged – just in time for Christmas.

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com