Santa, West Shore firefighters team up to fill the sleigh for the food bank

Despite the demands of his dizzying schedule at this time of the year, Santa always makes time to team up with West Shore fire departments to lend a helping hand to the Goldstream Food Bank.

The Highlands Volunteer Fire Department will be out on Saturday, Dec. 14 between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Santa will be along for the ride to hand out candy canes and collect food items and donations for the Goldstream Food Bank. A map is available on the department’s Facebook page.

View Royal firefighters will be making the rounds with Santa as well on that day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pass out candy canes and collect donations and food items for the food bank. You can also drop off donations during that time at the View Royal Public Safety Building at 333 Island Hwy.

The Metchosin Fire Department will host its annual Breakfast With Santa on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metchosin fire hall at 4440 Happy Valley Rd. Everyone is welcome to this free event, and parents can take photos of their children with Santa. Donations to the Goldstream Food Bank are encouraged and happily accepted.

The Colwood Firefighters Association is holding its annual Santa Go Round on Sunday, Dec. 22 beginning at 9 a.m. Colwood residents are encouraged to listen for the sirens and then make their way to the nearest major road, as it’s not possible to reach every street. Food and cash donations will be gratefully accepted on behalf of the Goldstream Food Bank.

Langford Fire Rescue’s with Santa will head out from all three fire halls on Tuesday Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. with Santa and candy canes on board to accept non-perishable food items and donations. Maps of the routes for each hall are available on Langford Fire Rescue’s Facebook page and Twitter.

