Santa’s Drive-Thru Lunch replaces breakfast event in Esquimalt

Breakfast with Santa is not in the cards for this year, but the folks at Esquimalt’s Country Grocer are still doing their part to raise funds for Help Fill a Dream.
On Saturday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., they host Santa’s Drive-thru Lunch, with princesses, superheroes and the grand old man himself on hand to visit with children and their families in a physically distanced, safe way.
Participants can visit with Santa and the gang from the comfort of their own vehicles, and pick up pre-ordered takeaway meals. Lunch choices include a hot dog, cheese dog or chili cheese dog, plus a bag of chips, a piece of fruit, a drink and for children, a gift bag.
The drive-thru takes place in the rear parking lot at Esquimalt Archie Browning Sports Centre, 1151 Esquimalt Rd. Meal tickets are $10 each, available for purchase online at helpfilladream.com.
For those who can’t make the event but would still like to donate, visit helpfilladream.com/donate.
