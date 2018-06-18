Sausage Fest runs June 23 from noon to 9 p.m. at Willows Beach Park

Grab a sausage and drink and enjoy live music or watch your kids at the playground as the Oak Bay Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation hosts its third annual Sausage Fest on Saturday (June 23).

“We will be cooking up over 2000 sausages,” said Jason Hodge executive director of Oak Bay Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation.

The foundation funds a variety of projects and community groups from Oak Bay schools to athletics and larger organizations including the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund – a fundraising body for firefighters throughout the province. This year’s profits target Willows and Monterey schools to help funding play structures, Prostate Cancer Canada and the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

Butcher shops this year include Red Barn Market, Village Butcher, Slater’s Meats, The Whole Beast and vegetarian and vegan options from The Very Good Butcher. Buns are by Cobs. Lighthouse Brewery beer and Rock Creek Cider are on hand.

Expect to see some activities by Fired Up! ceramics, sugary concoctions from Sweet Delights and mini doughnuts.

Entrance is by donation for the cash-only event. Also no pets please.

“It’s going to be hot so dress for the weather with hats and sunscreen,” said Hodge.

There will also be a kids zone with bouncy castle and crafts plus a variety of vendors to explore. Entertainment includes Mafaro Marimba, Chickwagon Band, Stephanie Greaves and Darcy Phillips, Steve Palen and Bush League.

Sausage Fest runs June 23 from noon to 9 p.m. at Willows Beach Park.

 

Oak Bay firefighter Brad Trenholm oversees one of several grills cooking during Sausage Fest at Willows Park, an annual fundraiser hosted by the Oak Bay Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation. (Oak Bay News file photo)

