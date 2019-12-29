Olivia Doyle, 8, helps Dylan Lee-Woods, 5, and brother Finn, 8, of the 1st CedarHill Beavers during their annual Christmas tree sale. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Save your Christmas trees and recyclables to help out Saanich scouts for first 2020 fundraiser

Pick-up available in the area on Jan. 4, 2020

The 1st Cedar Hill Scouts are collecting returnable drink containers and Christmas trees for a fundraiser on the first Saturday of 2020.

On Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. the community is invited to bring their Christmas trees and recyclables to the 1st Cedar Hill Scout Hall at 3680 Cottonwood St. They will also pick up these items in the area.

READ ALSO: Scouts sell Island-grown Christmas trees in View Royal

The Scouts will be collecting returnable bottles, cans, and cartons including pop and beer cans, pop and alcohol bottles, and juice cartons. They will not be collecting milk or soup containers.

The Scouts will also offer a tree recycling service by donation.

For pickup or more information, contact 1cedarhill@victoriascouts.ca or call 250-595-2760.

