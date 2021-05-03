Scavenger hunt challenges Esquimalt, Oak Bay residents to build emergency kits

Greater Victoria residents are encouraged to build their own emergency kits and store them in an area of their home that’s easy to get to. (Black Press Media file photo)

Esquimalt and Oak Bay are hoping to get more people emergency ready this year through a family-friendly scavenger hunt contest.

To participate, residents are challenged to pick an emergency kit they want to build, scavenge their homes for supplies and post a photo of the finished product with the hashtag #GetYourKit.

“What we want to emphasize is that emergency preparedness doesn’t need to be a difficult exercise,” said Esquimalt Mayor Barbara Desjardins. “The goal of the scavenger hunt is to help people realize that they have a lot of what they need at home already.”

There are two types of kits Prepared B.C. suggests creating – a larger emergency supplies kit, and a smaller grab-and-go bag. People should think about including supplies like non-perishable food, water, a phone charger, a battery powered radio and flashlight, a first-aid kit and medication, toiletries, cash, a whistle and a “Help/OK” sign to be displayed in a window during a disaster.

The larger kit should be stored somewhere easily accessible in people’s homes, while a few smaller kits should be kept in people’s homes, cars and workplaces.

Participants can post or submit their scavenger hunt photos until May 8 by using the hashtag on social media or visiting esquimalt.ca. All submissions will be entered for a chance to win more emergency kit supplies.

