Leah Smith and Ariel Schellenberger accept post-secondary scholarships from Oak Bay Rotary on Aug. 6. (Jenny Boulet Photo)

Scholarship sweetens summer for Native Friendship camp counsellor

Oak Bay grads pick up Rotary scholarships ahead of September start to school

A pair of recent Oak Bay High grads were the recipients of Oak Bay Rotary’s annual scholarships.

Oak Bay Rotary awarded Ariel Schellenberger the 2019 Sno’uyutth Legacy scholarship, designated for an Oak Bay High grad of First Nations, Inuit or Metis descent who demonstrates academic achievement and an interest in helping others.

“This scholarship is so beyond helpful,” said Schellenberger, who is set to study first year sciences at the University of Victoria next month. “For me, every single penny counts to put towards school and every organization that puts money aside for students like me is highly appreciated. I can’t thank Oak Bay Rotary enough for selecting me as a recipient.”

READ MORE: Oak Bay student Ottawa bound as parliamentary page

Schellenberger, who is a descendant of ‘Namgis Nation (Alert Bay) on her mom’s side, is a full-time camp counsellor at the Victoria Native Friendship Center this summer. This week counsellors took 11 Indigenous youth aged 12 to 18 to Salt Spring for a three-night, four-day trip.

“My name is Namgamalitsage, which means bear going around in Kwak’wala,” Schellenberger said.

An accomplished soccer player, Schellenberger was also part of the Oak Bay team that finished second in the Island AAA final. She will continue her soccer career playing Div. 1 with Gorge FC for the second straight year, having started as a 17-year-old.

Oak Bay High grad and soon-to-be parliamentary page Leah Smith was the other recipient. Oak Bay Rotary selected Smith for the 2019 Oak Bay Rotary scholarship. Smith has been heavily involved with community efforts such as Pink Shirt Day at Oak Bay High and instigated the holiday toy drive in 2015 which has since collected thousands of toys for the Stan Hagen Centre.

READ MORE: One girl toy-drive hits Oak Bay Avenue this weekend

READ MORE: Oak Bay edges Nanaimo in final day of soccer provincials

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Leah Smith, fourth from left, and Ariel Schellenberger, sixth from left, accept post-secondary scholarships from Oak Bay Rotary on Aug. 6. (Jenny Boulet Photo)

Previous story
VIDEO: Clara Knight has attended Saanich Fair since 1947

Just Posted

Saanich might see a two-level bowling alley

Saanich council to vote on proposed Uptown mall bowling alley

VIDEO: Clara Knight has attended Saanich Fair since 1947

Knight said she works with ‘wonderful’ volunteers so people can ‘Bee Happy at the Fair’

CFL partners with Vancouver company to combat brain trauma

New digital platform to help manage risks of concussion and CTE

New MRI crane-lifted into Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital

Scanner double the magnetic strength of Island Health’s current MRIs

CRD warns visitors, dog owners of toxic algae in Beaver Lake

Visitors advised not to swim in lake and keep dogs on leash

Documentary on historic totem pole raising in Haida Gwaii heading to TIFF

Old Massett totem pole raising revisited in Christopher Auchter’s documentary Now Is The Time

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread from infected corvid birds

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Pledge to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees became a hallmark promise from the Liberals in 2015

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Taking the long way: Two men paddle from southern B.C. to Alaska

The 1,287-kilometre trip took 55 days

Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in jail cell: officials

Epstein, 66, had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and was facing up to 45 years in prison

Most Read