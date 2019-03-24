Science fair draws best junior scientists from Vancouver Island to Victoria

Sebastian Dunn-Krahn, a Grade 6 Arbutus middle school student, discovered that the Usnea Lichen growing near his Cadboro Bay home offers an alternative to traditional antibiotics. (Wolf Depner/News staff)

The best junior scientists on Vancouver Island are set to share their inventions and discoveries with the public at the upcoming Vancouver Island Regional Science Fair to be hosted on the University of Victoria campus.

In its 58th year, the science fair will feature 200 young science enthusiasts from grades 4 to 12 in the Elliott Lecture Wing at UVic on April 7 and 8. The scientists have already earned top accolades at their own school science fairs and several of the projects will also be moving on to the national science fair in Fredericton, N.B. in May.

The students help to answer questions such as “Is the ‘5 second rule’ fact or fiction?” and “Can mushrooms be used to remove oil from contaminated sites?”

The annual event – open to the public – is organized by the non-profit Society for the Advancement of Young Scientists (SAYS).

Public viewing of the projects is open on Sunday afternoon from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and again on Monday morning from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Elliott Lecture Wing (both floors, some classrooms).

An awards ceremony will take place on Monday afternoon from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in room A144 of the MacLaurin Building.

Visit the VIRSF website for more information at web.uvic.ca/~virsf/index.php

