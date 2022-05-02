Funds raised through Sweatin’ for Science will help remove barriers in access to science fairs and STEM education, and ensure the success and sustainability of science fairs across BC and Yukon.

Funds raised through Sweatin’ for Science will help remove barriers in access to science fairs and STEM education, and ensure the success and sustainability of science fairs across BC and Yukon.

Science Fair Foundation BC kicked off its biggest fundraiser, Sweatin’ for Science, May 1

The Science Fair Foundation BC has kicked off its biggest fundraiser Sweatin’ for Science Space Edition. The virtual fundraiser is presented by AbCellera.

“We are so excited to get this campaign moving,” said Madeleine Guenette, Executive Director of Science Fair Foundation BC. “It’s great to see so many of BC’s leading tech companies, from our presenting sponsor AbCellera, to Life Sciences BC, to Genome BC, Aspect Biosystems and Standard Fusion forming teams and getting involved.”

Throughout the month of May, corporate and family teams are participating in weekly challenges and virtual workouts, tracking all of their activity and logging the km towards their team’s total. Prizes are awarded for distance traveled and funds raised as well as additional random draws where all participants have a chance to win.

Funds raised will help remove barriers in access to science fairs and STEM education as well as ensure the success and sustainability of science fairs across BC and Yukon. Financial aid for science fair students means they can access the tools necessary to develop their ideas and attend events outside their home communities.

Sweatin’ for Science also helps make programs like the annual Youth Innovation Showcase possible, where youth with innovations big or small are invited to register for this year’s virtual competition by submitting a 45-second pitch video explaining their innovative project. Finalists will pitch their ideas live to industry experts in November for a chance to win $5,000.

Registration for Sweatin’ for Science Space Edition is now open throughout the whole month of May. Participants can join at any time and will be able to take part in virtual workouts with a fun out-of-this-world twist as a part of Movin’ Mondays and individuals and teams will track their KM through an app from May 1 to 30.

All participants are encouraged to take photos ‘getting their sweat on’ and tag #sweatinforscience.

EducationScience

Comments are closed

Previous story
103-year-old veteran laps Oak Bay courtyard for 3rd year in Save the Children fundraiser

Just Posted

For Mother’s Day, people are pretty open to a beautiful bouquet in a variety of blooms as long as it’s nice, bright and cheerful, says one Saanich Peninsula floral supplier. That’s a good thing with weather and supply chain shortages. (Courtesy Eurosa Gardens)
Blooms may vary this Mother’s Day: Greater Victoria floral designer, supplier

Oak Bay resident John Hillman walked 101 laps around the Carlton House driveway in 2020 to raise money and awareness for Save the Children Canada. The veteran of the Second World War did five laps a day for 20 days, inspired by the late Capt. Tom Moore in England. (Black Press Media file photo)
103-year-old veteran laps Oak Bay courtyard for 3rd year in Save the Children fundraiser

Ecological protection is a key feature of the CRD’s plan to mitigate climate change. Pictured is Gowlland Tod Provincial Park. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Climate change causing high variability, shifting normals in CRD: report

Jayah Niedoba, Paige Hall and Elly Martin (centre three) from Inspire Sports Victoria celebrate their victories with Team B.C. teammates Sanne-Lise Garbe and Makayla Roy at the Western Canadian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Winnipeg in late April. (Photo courtesy of Darcie Niedoba)
Western Canadian gymnastics gold comes to Greater Victoria athletes