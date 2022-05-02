Science Fair Foundation BC kicked off its biggest fundraiser, Sweatin’ for Science, May 1

Funds raised through Sweatin’ for Science will help remove barriers in access to science fairs and STEM education, and ensure the success and sustainability of science fairs across BC and Yukon.

The Science Fair Foundation BC has kicked off its biggest fundraiser Sweatin’ for Science Space Edition. The virtual fundraiser is presented by AbCellera.

“We are so excited to get this campaign moving,” said Madeleine Guenette, Executive Director of Science Fair Foundation BC. “It’s great to see so many of BC’s leading tech companies, from our presenting sponsor AbCellera, to Life Sciences BC, to Genome BC, Aspect Biosystems and Standard Fusion forming teams and getting involved.”

Throughout the month of May, corporate and family teams are participating in weekly challenges and virtual workouts, tracking all of their activity and logging the km towards their team’s total. Prizes are awarded for distance traveled and funds raised as well as additional random draws where all participants have a chance to win.

Funds raised will help remove barriers in access to science fairs and STEM education as well as ensure the success and sustainability of science fairs across BC and Yukon. Financial aid for science fair students means they can access the tools necessary to develop their ideas and attend events outside their home communities.

Sweatin’ for Science also helps make programs like the annual Youth Innovation Showcase possible, where youth with innovations big or small are invited to register for this year’s virtual competition by submitting a 45-second pitch video explaining their innovative project. Finalists will pitch their ideas live to industry experts in November for a chance to win $5,000.

Registration for Sweatin’ for Science Space Edition is now open throughout the whole month of May. Participants can join at any time and will be able to take part in virtual workouts with a fun out-of-this-world twist as a part of Movin’ Mondays and individuals and teams will track their KM through an app from May 1 to 30.

All participants are encouraged to take photos ‘getting their sweat on’ and tag #sweatinforscience.

