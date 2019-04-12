Scottish society has a ball with National Tartan Day

A tartan-type ball at the Ambrosia Event Centre in Victoria – featuring the Tartan Players Band – drew 59 dancers from across the province, Washington and Scotland to celebrate National Tartan Day.

The Vancouver Island Scottish Country Dance Society (VISCDS) held its annual workshop and ball on National Tartan Day on April 6. In the James Bay Community Centre and the White Eagle Hall, 53 people danced through workshops with featured teachers Mary Murray from Vancouver, Alan Twhigg from San Francisco and Richard Bennett from Salt Spring Island. Also featured at the workshops were musicians Mary Ross, Janet Yonge both from Victoria and Julie Smith from Vancouver.

The VISCDS is a lively group of dancers who love to introduce newcomers to the joys of Scottish Country Dancing with five classes a week ranging from the basic to advanced levels. Spring classes begin April 30 at 550 Obed Ave., featuring five beginner classes for $25. Visit their website at viscds.ca for more information.



