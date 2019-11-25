Scouts sell Island-grown Christmas trees in View Royal

Scouts Canada volunteers will be selling Christmas trees at the View Royal Canadian Tire Garden Centre beginning Dec. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

An organization for young boys and girls with a long tradition of doing good deeds is asking the public to return the favour.

Volunteers with Scouts Canada will be selling freshly cut, Island-grown Christmas trees beginning Dec. 1 at the Canadian Tire Garden Centre in View Royal.

The money raised will go toward supporting camping programs for young boys and girls involved in Scouting.

The hours of operation are 4 to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, with additional weekend hours added this year on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers said they are grateful to Canadian Tire for the great community support.

READ ALSO: CRD approves park lands acquisition extension, a $20 levy per household

A wreath workshop on Saturday, Nov. 30 is another great way to get into the holiday spirit. All materials are provided and no experience is required for the event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scout House at 505 Marigold Rd. Hot cider and refreshments will be served..

Admission is by donation, with proceeds devoted to the nature interpretation project at Camp Barnard in Sooke. Please let the organizers know if you plan on attending by email at wreathworkshop@campbarnard.ca.

For more information on upcoming events, visit campbarnard.ca/fundraising/events.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter