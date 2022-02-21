SD62 holding class on a climbing wall

Lessons will be hosted three times a week at the BoulderHouse in Langford

Students will learn bouldering techinques three times a week at the BoulderHouse in Langford. (Courtesy of SD62)

While the pandemic has changed what a normal classroom looks like, not many have included climbing walls.

But a cohort of Belmont Secondary School students from grades 9 to 12 will now be able to take lessons in bouldering, at the BoulderHouse in Langford.

The offering is part of SD62’s District Academy Programs and will see 30 kids learn bouldering techniques – rock climbing on a smaller wall without a harness or rope.

“My goal is for this program to become a community where students share a sense of belonging and common passion for climbing. I hope that students will not only reach their climbing goals as they advance in skill level, but also reach higher levels of mental and physical wellness,” Claudia Pampin, the program’s climbing instructor said in a statement.

The program is full but accepting registrants onto a wait-list. Students will go practice three times a week.

