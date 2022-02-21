Students will learn bouldering techinques three times a week at the BoulderHouse in Langford. (Courtesy of SD62)

Students will learn bouldering techinques three times a week at the BoulderHouse in Langford. (Courtesy of SD62)

SD62 holding class on a climbing wall

Lessons will be hosted three times a week at the BoulderHouse in Langford

While the pandemic has changed what a normal classroom looks like, not many have included climbing walls.

But a cohort of Belmont Secondary School students from grades 9 to 12 will now be able to take lessons in bouldering, at the BoulderHouse in Langford.

The offering is part of SD62’s District Academy Programs and will see 30 kids learn bouldering techniques – rock climbing on a smaller wall without a harness or rope.

“My goal is for this program to become a community where students share a sense of belonging and common passion for climbing. I hope that students will not only reach their climbing goals as they advance in skill level, but also reach higher levels of mental and physical wellness,” Claudia Pampin, the program’s climbing instructor said in a statement.

The program is full but accepting registrants onto a wait-list. Students will go practice three times a week.

ALSO READ: Shawnigan Lake student finds stolen police badge during garbage pickup

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Local SportsSD62West Shore

Previous story
VIDEO: Surf smelt egg found on Oak Bay beach signals spawning ground for forage fish

Just Posted

Carmen Pavlov, coordinator for Peninsula Streams Society’s BEACH program, holds a sample of a forage fish egg, too small to be seen on camera, but readily visible under microscope. (Christine van Reewyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Surf smelt egg found on Oak Bay beach signals spawning ground for forage fish

The City of Colwood is hosting a public hearing on Feb. 22 on a proposed bylaw amendment that would allow the construction of a six-storey apartment building. (Photo courtesy of Westcor Lands Limited)
Public hearing set for proposed 6-storey apartment building in Colwood

Colin Plant, board chair of the Capital Regional District, says the new census figures reflect the outcome of decisions favouring growth on the West Shore, and keeping the Saanich Peninsula largely an agricultural area. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD chair agrees with density lift in Sidney, Brentwood and Saanichton

A screenshot from the project video the City of Victoria made as part of its call for public input on housing. Oak Bay will source a similar project video during its infill housing call for information, saving a more expensive animated version for potential use in the future. (City of Victoria video)
Oak Bay adds $11,000 in swag, modelling to entice engagement on infill housing strategy