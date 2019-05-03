SD62 holding information session on teen vaping

Health risks and talking about use with kids among topics at May 7 forum at Royal Bay Secondary

Sooke School District 62 is holding an expert panel to address an ‘epidemic’ of vaping among the community’s teens.

“Vaping is becoming an epidemic among teens and SD62 is no exception,” a release from the district said. The information session addresses the nature of the district’s problem of student vaping in its schools and health effects.

“Who can smoke the highest dosage of nicotine Who smokes cannabis from it? Learn more about what’s happening in our schools,” they write.

Three experts are taking part in the panel: an Island Health representative, Dave Hepburn, national specialist on cannabis research, and RCMP Const. Don McIntosh.

The panel is slated to discuss “doses of vape juice, health risks associated with nicotine, how to talk to your kids about vaping, cannabis use and teen brain development, legal information about vaping and cannabis possession in youth.”

The event will be held at Royal Bay Secondary School on May 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Most Read