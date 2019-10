Proceeds from a garage sale going to the Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground.

Juan de Fuca Navy League’s 263 RCSCC Beacon Hill sea cadets are holding a garage sale to raise funds for the Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground.

The joint fundraiser will be on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 948 Dunford Ave. The group hopes to pay tribute to late Constable Sarah Beckett and her service to the community.