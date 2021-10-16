Seasonal garden display inspires creativity, smiles in Sidney

Ingrid Shaw enjoys the fun of decorating for each season

Sidney resident Ingrid Shaw likes to make others smile with a little bit of creativity and fun.

A resident of the Norgarden Retirement Complex on Henry Avenue, Shaw and her husband Bob live independently in one of five townhomes near the main building. Since moving there over a decade ago, Shaw has been decorating her front garden for the amusement of other residents and neighbours.

She decorates for most occasions – Thanksgiving, Halloween, Christmas, Easter, and Valentine’s Day to name a few.

With the seasonal changes, she loves coming up with new ideas as it puts a smile on the faces of others – and she says she gets a kick out of doing it.

This year’s Thanksgiving display featured a straw family, complete with COVID masks. Later, she’ll be adding extra pumpkins as she shifts to Halloween.

