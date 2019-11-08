A rendering shows the view from Shelbourne Street which would include a parkade entrance and a staircase leading up the middle of the property. (Streetscape/Wesbild)

Second redevelopment proposal University Heights aims to address community concerns

Wesbild has submitted a revised proposal for the Saanich’s consideration

The re-development of Saanich’s University Heights is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Wesbuild, the company that owns the property, has submitted a second application to District staff for the redevelopment of University Heights.

Bentley Harris, the company’s director of development, explained that Wesbild has resubmitted for a development zoning permit from the District of Saanich after working with stakeholder and city staff to improve the application.

The community surrounding the University Heights property had several concerns about the first proposal presented to the public in 2018. Concerns regarded increased traffic in the area and a lack of affordable housing, Harris noted.

READ ALSO: Company commits to redeveloping Saanich’s University Heights

The new application alleviates the community’s traffic concerns for Cedar Hill Road by reducing the commercial components on that side of the property, he explained.

Another change was to the number of housing units and the percentage of rental units in the development. At first, Wesbild proposed about 300 units, but the second application includes 528 units varying in size from studios to three bedroom spaces to address varying housing needs, Harris said. All 528 units will also be rentals in perpetuity – meaning that for the usable lifespan of the building, 50 to 60 years, an agreement with the District would ensure the units remain rentals.

The community feedback also indicated that greenspace is important to residents, Harris noted. So the original public plaza has been turned into a park for community events, festivals and performances and an open “active and passive” greenspace with a play structure was introduced to the plan. It would be located off Cedar Hill Road and would connect to the rest of the development via a staircase.

The current proposal includes plans for four six-storey buildings to be set over retail spaces and two three-storey buildings fronting Shelbourne Street to create office space for medical professionals.

As before, the Home Depot would stay operational and a daycare would be included in the development along with a 7,000 square foot outdoor space for the children.

READ ALSO: Odds of re-developing Saanich’s University Heights ‘60-40’

Everything south of the Home Depot would be redeveloped, including the existing Save On Foods space, Harris explained. Wesbild is, however, committed to providing a grocery store for the neighbourhood and he believes more “refreshed” retail would follow – coffee shops, banks, a liquor store and a pharmacy are expected.

The new application has gone to District staff for an initial review process. Wesbild will receive feedback to refine the application before it goes to council. Depending how long the review process takes, Harris expects the application could be before council by late spring or early summer of 2020.

Kelsie McLeod, spokesperson for the District, indicated staff are in the process of reviewing the revised plans. Affected community associations will be asked to comment on the proposal and as proposal requires rezoning, council will need to approve the plan.

If all goes according to plan, Harris said shovels could be in the ground by spring of 2021. Construction is expected to take three and half years to complete. He noted that the development would create 500 new jobs and $400-million in economic expansion along with property tax revenue for the District.

Several open houses will be held before the application goes to council.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

 

A rendering from the perspective of someone facing west looking at Shelbourne Street show the proposed storefronts. (Streetscape/Wesbild)

A rendering of the view from McKenzie Avenue looking northwest shows a the proposed retail locations that would front McKenzie Avenue along with a grocery store set back away from the road. (Streetscape/Wesbild)

Previous story
Saanich honours firefighters that total 500 combined years of service

Just Posted

Commemorative medallions placed along Shelbourne Street for 100th Armistice Day

The ‘Road of Remembrance’ now extends past Saanich and into Victoria

Man faces multiple charges after hatchet attack, robbery in Victoria

Victoria, Saanich police team up to arrest wanted Fort Nelson man

RCMP issue appeal for real information regarding school lockdown

Online posts only frustrate the investigation

City of Victoria looks for feedback on proposed 2020 budget

The city hopes to operate on a $258.7 million budget

Loss of Pasquale defines importance of national championships for UVic Vikes

University of Victoria host public tribute to life or Eli Pasquale on Nov. 16

VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

A selection of today’s top stories

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March

Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers

‘We are committed to ensuring the public that we are accountable for our investigations,’ Kelowna RCMP

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Culinaire shares ‘vision and passion’ of Vancouver Island’s food, beverage professions

The 11th annual event comes to the Victoria Conference Centre March 26, 2020

Most Read