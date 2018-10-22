See your great fog images from across Greater Victoria

A thick carpet of fog descended upon many areas across Greater Victoria and your cameras captured some amazing images of it. Check out some of your best images of the fog today.
If you have more great images let us know, we will be updating this gallery throughout the day.
Make visible what, without you, might perhaps never have been seen. . . . . . #fall #fogphotography #fog #yyj #yyjartist #victoriabuzz #trees #dailyviewbc #victoriaparliment #depthdiscovered #bclegislativeassembly #victoriabc #dailyviewvictoria #canadasworld #canadian #trees #photooftheday #yyj #explorebc #exploreyyj #explorevictoria #beautifulbritishcolumbia #fallphotography #yyjphotographer #yyjphotography #1lonecanadian
Spending this foggy fall morning with the squirrels in Beacon Hill Park. I spent the weekend enjoying nature in various places on the south island, and everywhere I went the wildlife popped by to say hello! Pictures to come! What did you get up to this weekend? Wish your peaceful weekend wasn't over? I've got last minute appointments available today! Book online at medicinenest.ca or geometryvictoria.ca 💆♂️💆♀️ #beaconhillpark #beaconhillparkvictoria #victoriabc #yyj #foggymorning #fog #massage #massagetherapy #yyjrmt #victoriarmt
I think I love mornings like these as much as I love the sunsets. Always a good time for introspection. Edit: I decided to add more. It can be easy to get swept up in all that goes on in life, it’s not always a bad thing, and most often can be a good thing to have a full life. But moments like these, even if they are just moments, are great reminders to slow down and take a breath; put things into perspective. . . . #foggy #innerharbour #yyj #foggymorning #fall #winteriscoming #introspection #morningmeditation #meditate #starttheday #carpediem
Together we can climb mountains if you haven’t yet please follow @tinagilla and I’s page on Facebook Mamas Helping hands our mandate is explained more in depth there, also check out my stories I believe assisting others is the the way, if you’re interested in helping with donations or otherwise, or if you have questions please message me on here or Facebook! #victoria #victorianonprofit #yyj #communitysupport #donate
Keep on sending us your photographs, we will be updating the gallery throughout the day.
arnold.lim@blackpress.ca
