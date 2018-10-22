The Goldstream Trestle. (Photo by Leanne Edington)

See your great fog images from across Greater Victoria

It was a foggy day today and your cameras captured some beautiful images

A thick carpet of fog descended upon many areas across Greater Victoria and your cameras captured some amazing images of it. Check out some of your best images of the fog today.

If you have more great images let us know, we will be updating this gallery throughout the day.

Good morning Victoria! 🌫 #nofilter #foggy #fall #yyj #schooldays

A post shared by Magster31 (@magster31) on

Good morning 🍁 #fog #yyj #fall

A post shared by Liz K (@erk711) on

Keep on sending us your photographs, we will be updating the gallery throughout the day.


arnold.lim@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The Goldstream Trestle. (Photo by Leanne Edington)

Previous story
Victoria Police looking for kids dressed as officers for Halloween contest

Just Posted

Older communities in Greater Victoria record higher turnout

Oak Bay and Sidney rank first and second in voter turnout

Three strong earthquakes reported off Vancouver Island

The quakes, all measuring more than 6.0 on the richter scale, were about 260 kilometres west of Tofino

See your great fog images from across Greater Victoria

It was a foggy day today and your cameras captured some beautiful images

Business is booming as Black Press gears up for Victoria career fair

One stop shop for questions about entering the workforce, finding work experience

Victoria Royals drop double header with Rockets

Battle with Brandon Wheat Kings on home ice Oct. 27

UPDATE: Lisa Helps re-elected as mayor of Victoria

Nine people were seeking the mayor’s seat for the City of Victoria and 29 candidates hoped to be chosen for council

Liberals write off $6.3 billion in loans as part of money never to be collected

That includes student loans and a $2.6 billion write off that came through Export Development Canada

Category 5 Hurricane Willa threatens Mexico’s Pacific coast

Hurricane-force winds extended 30 miles (45 kilometres) from the storm’s centre

Trudeau, McKenna to announce compensation for federal carbon plan

Provinces that don’t have a carbon price of at least $20 per tonne of emissions will have Ottawa’s plan forced on them

Okanagan parachute accidents kills American

Man, 34, dies in skydiving accident Saturday near Westwold, between Vernon and Kelowna

Man who died at BC Ferries terminal shot himself as police fired: watchdog

Officers didn’t commit any offence, says police watchdog office

Mother passes school trustee torch to daughter in Port Alberni

Jane Jones loses after one term, but proud of her daughter Connie Watts

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Voter turnout at 36% in B.C.’s municipal election

Vancouver saw 39% turnout, Surrey saw 33%

Most Read