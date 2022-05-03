The District of Saanich hosts the next talk in its Emergency Preparedness Speaker Series this Wednesday (May 4) at 7 p.m. at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)

Seismic speaker set to educate Saanich residents this week

Emergency Preparedness Week speaker gives update on earthquake/tsunami risk reduction

Residents looking to boost their emergency preparedness are invited to a free talk this Wednesday night at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre.

Consultant Teron Moore with NSC Seismic will discuss seismic hazards and how new technology and strategies aim to reduce earthquake and tsunami risks in B.C. The presentation will touch on community, action-oriented and wellness-based risk management approaches.

The talk, part of Saanich’s Emergency Preparedness Speaker Series, happens from 7 to 8 p.m. May 4 at the rec centre, 3220 Cedar Hill Rd. Register for the presentation online here, or call reception at Cedar Hill Recreation Centre at 250-475-7121. Email addresses are required to register.

The educational series covers topics ranging from potential hazards in our midst, the utilities we use, or alternative perspectives to emergencies and related events in the community. Find other upcoming emergency program events at saanich.ca under events tab.

