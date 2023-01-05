Senior Centre Without Walls returns this month with a variety of online offerings. (Metro-Creative)

Senior Centre Without Walls returns this month with a variety of online offerings. (Metro-Creative)

Senior Centre Without Walls returns to Sooke

Program provides educational and recreational programs for seniors through video conferencing

Sooke may not have a senior centre, but older adults can still participate in discussions and activities from their homes.

Senior Centre Without Walls, sponsored by the Sooke Region Communities Health Network (SRCHN), provides educational and recreational programs for seniors by video conferencing on Zoom and by telephone.

The program returns this month following its successful debut last spring. Sessions are held on Wednesday or Thursday at 1 p.m. from mid-January until the end of June.

The offerings include aging with grace, creating intentional communities, communal living, welcoming a good death, living with fewer things, anti-elder abuse, hoarding, digital literacy, family caregiving support, fraud and scam prevention, and holistic caregiving services.

In addition, B.C. seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie will return to provide the latest news on senior issues at the provincial level. Layton Engver will host Men’s Talk series, and Pharmasave pharmacists will share their knowledge twice a month.

Once a month, Senior Centre Without Walls will host a handicrafts show-and-tell.

“SRCHN still has some slots open, which we are looking to fill. If you want to present or have some ideas, please let us know,” said Christine Bossi, SRCHN’s executive director.

If you are uncomfortable using Zoom, SRCHN offers one-on-one digital support at the SRCHN office.

Free drop-in digital learning is scheduled for Tuesday (Jan. 10) and Friday (Jan. 13) between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

ALSO READ: Christmas Bird Count draws a crowd in Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunitySookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Oak Bay group spends $6,000 on groceries for refugees from Ukraine

Just Posted

Victoria’s Phillips Brewing and Malting Co. is shifting to an employee ownership model after 21 years under the sole ownership of founder Matt Phillips. (Courtesy Phillips Brewing and Malting Co./Facebook)
Employees set to take over this beloved Victoria brewery

The MV GSL Eleni is seen docked off Ogden Point on Wednesday (Jan. 5) as it awaits repairs to get underway. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Repairs stretch to 7 days for broken barge parked in Victoria

This map created through the Capital Regional District mapping system shows the geography of a dispute between Gobind Farms and the owners of the two properties to the left of the farm. (CRD Mapping Service)
‘Malicious’: Lawsuit filed over blockage of North Saanich waterway

The Beach House Restaurant and nearby lots have been listed as for sale. Owner, Kate Phoenix, says operations will continue as normal until the end of August. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Site of historic Cordova Bay venue hits real estate market