Seniors’ home holds fundraiser to support social events for low-income residents

The Glenshiel is hosting an auction to help fundraise for the resident’s social funds. (File contributed/ Lynn Larsen)

A local non-profit housing society for seniors is hoping to fundraise for social activities for its residents.

The Glenshiel at 606 Douglas St. is hosting its annual auction in an effort to bolster its social funds.

“Our goal is to ensure that our residents have quality events, outings and activities to add to their quality of life and overall enjoyment,” said Lynn Larsen, executive director. “We take them on events such as trips to Butchart Gardens, parks and beaches in the summer, museum outings, BC Ferry trips and hope to do so much more with help from the public through our auction and annual garage sale which we host later in the summer.”

ALSO READ: More volunteers needed to aid seniors coming out of hospital

The auction will include items from residents, management and staff and local businesses and include gift baskets, gift certificates, walkers, art work, small appliances, spa and and hotel certificates and more.

With over 50 items this year, the Glenshiel hopes to raise over $1,000.

ALSO READ: NEAT program aims to socialize isolated seniors

“Social interaction and outings are beneficial to the whole health of a person and our Residents’ Fund enables us to provide this benefit to our independent living seniors who might not otherwise be able to afford such outings,” Larsen said. ” Many have a limited income and some have little or no family support.”

The auction will take place on May 25.

For more information you can visit theglenshiel.bc.ca

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram