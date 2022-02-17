St. John’s Academy student Matthew Edgson poses for a photo with a police officer who came to recover the found badge. (Courtesy of Bradley Myrholm)

St. John’s Academy student Matthew Edgson poses for a photo with a police officer who came to recover the found badge. (Courtesy of Bradley Myrholm)

Shawnigan Lake student finds stolen police badge during garbage pickup

Matthew Edgson discovers missing emblem during a hike with his class at St. John’s Academy

Garbage pickup may not seem like an exciting task to many students, but it was for one class at St. John’s Academy in Shawnigan Lake.

Grade 6 student Matthew Edgson and his class were clearing garbage from the trail on their way back from a hike up Mt. Baldy when a piece of plastic in a ditch caught his eye. He went to pick it up and found a wallet vacuum-sealed in plastic wrap.

“It was pretty thick, so he was excited thinking he’d found a whole bunch of cash,” teacher Bradley Myrholm said.

But after opening it, Edgson and his classmates were surprised to find a police badge, some permit papers and credit cards. Myrholm called a friend at the West Shore RCMP who ran the badge number and discovered it had been reported stolen in 2014. Police sent someone to pick up the wallet and exchanged a gift with Edgson.

“It definitely makes it more exciting picking up garbage, sometimes you can find something that someone really needs,” Edgson said.

The plan is to get more classes out hiking now the weather has started to improve, Myrholm said.

“If anything it’ll be great motivation to get the students out again.”

ALSO READ: Choral Evolution bringing Mozart and Metallica to West Shore

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cowichan valleyWest Shore

Previous story
Choral Evolution bringing Mozart and Metallica to West Shore
Next story
Sooke historical figures star in new museum play

Just Posted

Haven, a six-storey condominium project under construction at 1109 and 1115 Johnson St. will have units ranging from studio to three bedrooms, all of which will be reserved for families, seniors and individuals with middle incomes. (Proscenium Architecture/Chard Development)
Partnership aims to get middle-income earners into Victoria’s tight housing market

Central Saanich council has approved 235 new rental units in two six-storey buildings in the Marigold neighbourhood of Central Saanich off Lochside Drive. (Rendering courtesy of Starlight Developments)
235-unit second phase of Marigold project to rise in Central Saanich near Hwy. 17 intersection

St. John’s Academy teacher Bradley Myrholm, left, and student Matthew Edgson (right, front) with his classmates and the found police badge. (Courtesy of Bradley Myrholm)
Shawnigan Lake student finds stolen police badge during garbage pickup

$20,000 in cash, along with quantities of drugs police say are consistent with a drug trafficking operation, were seized by police in Langford last week. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
$20,000 in cash, numerous drugs found in Langford man’s home