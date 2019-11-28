Ships shine for Victoria’s annual marina light up

Visitors are invited to walk the docks in Victoria’s Inner Harbour, below Fairmont Empress, to explore the lighted vessels. (Facebook/GVHA)

The ships will shine in Victoria’s Inner Harbour Friday evening.

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority celebrates the holiday season with the annual Marina Light Up Kick-off at 5 p.m. Friday. Boats decked in lights beckon visitors to walk the docks and explore the lighted ships with free hot chocolate available on a first come, first served basis.

The event, on the docks below Fairmont Empress, runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority owns and operates several high-profile community amenities including The Breakwater, Inner Harbour lower causeway, and customs dock at Raymur Point. For more information, visit www.gvha.ca.

The light up kicks off a series of holiday events in downtown Victoria.

On Saturday the 38th Annual Island Farms Santa’s Light Parade cruises the streets starting at 5 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Government and Belleville. The parade winds its way to Centennial Square where the lights flick on at 7 p.m. sharp.



