Shoplifting incident leaves diabetic Victoria man shaken

These are difficult days for Neil Bicknell. He has been unable to speak with family or meet with clients. He rarely eats, sleeps or leaves his Gorge Road East apartment. When he does, he seizes up whenever he sees someone who resembles the private security guard whom he accuses of repeatedly punching him following an alleged shoplifting incident. His doctor says he needs to a see psychologist to deal with his post-traumatic stress reaction.

“This was a horrible, horrible traumatic experience,” says Bicknell in describing the incident that he has left him in this state.

It happened on July 26 when Bicknell walked into a downtown store.

A Type 1 diabetic, Bicknell said he was experiencing what he later described to Victoria Police a high blood sugar reaction. “I was very disoriented,” he says.

While in this state, he picked up medication to lower his blood sugar, as well as a box of granola bars. He then wanted to talk to one of the pharmacists, but found them “too busy.” According to his account, he then returned the medication to its original location and walked out of the store, having forgotten about the bars because of his medical condition.

“I was so disoriented, because I was so sick,” he says. “I wasn’t really paying attention to what I was doing. I didn’t know what I was doing.”

As Bicknell walked out of the store, a security guard then grabbed him by his neck from behind and accused him of shoplifting. Bicknell told the guard that was not trying to steal the items, and that he promised to immediately pay for them.

“Why would I steal a box of granola bars?” says Bicknell, who sells insurance.

“Too late,” came the reply from the security guard, according to Bicknell, who soon found himself in the store’s loss prevention office.

“He [the guard] immediately threw me up against the wall, [and] started strangling me,” says Bicknell. “I was struggling, so he threw me down to the ground, and I was begging him, ‘stop, stop, stop.’ Every time I opened my mouth, he was punching me in the head. He just kept pounding me in the head.”

Bicknell says up to five witnesses might have observed the incident. “The owner of the store was watching. The employees were watching.”

Bicknell estimates he spent about anywhere between 10 and 15 minutes in the office, but he cannot be sure.

“I think I passed out for a bit,” he says. “For a few seconds I passed out.”

Victoria Police eventually showed up to arrest Bicknell, only to release him.

“I begged them to take me to the hospital or at least call me an ambulance,” he says. “They kicked me out of the police station on the street. I could have died.”

Bicknell has since filed an official complaint with Victoria Police, who have looked into the incident. He has also consulted with a lawyer about suing the store for damages, but has not yet taken any specific steps.

