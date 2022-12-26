Shrine clown unit hosting tree chipping fundraiser in View Royal Jan. 2 and 3

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Montreal Shriner Children’s Hospital

The Victoria Gizeh Shrine Clown Unit is hosting its annual tree-chipping fundraiser by donation on Jan. 2 and 3 to raise funds for the Montreal Shriner Children’s Hospital.

Tree recycling runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Canadian Tire on Admirals Road both days and will be by donation.

Jeanno Boivin with the clown unit said the recycled trees will be given to farmers on the Saanich Peninsula where they will be put to good use and to the benefit of their animals.

He said the group has high hopes this year’s event will be able to surpass the $1,200 raised in 2021, especially as the clown unit has not been able to be as active in the community as it usually is due to the pandemic.

