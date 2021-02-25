Captain and Maria, a pair of big and affectionate akbash dogs, must be adopted together because they are so closely bonded. (SPCA image)

Captain and Maria, a pair of big and affectionate akbash dogs, must be adopted together because they are so closely bonded. (SPCA image)

Shuswap SPCA seeks forever home for inseparable Akbash dogs

A fundraiser to help medical expenses for Captain and Maria earned over 10 times its goal

The Shuswap SPCA has a pair of dogs up for adoption, the only catch is they are so closely bonded they have to go together.

Captain and Maria, two big white akbash dogs came to the SPCA in December. They were starving, skinny and nervous around people. They are also inseparable.

“It was clear their life so far had not been easy and that these dogs hadn’t seen the best of humanity,” said Victoria Olynik, manager of the Shuswap SPCA.

Captain and Maria required medical assistance when they were brought into the SPCA including surgery. The total cost of their medical care was estimated at $3,000. The dogs’ close bond with each other warmed many donors hearts and the medical emergency fund raised over $38,000. Donations up to $5,000 were generously matched by Shuswap SPCA volunteer Mark Montemurro. The funds remaining after Captain and Maria’s care was paid for went on to be used to help other animals in the care of the BCSPCA.

Now that they are recovered from their surgeries, Captain and Maria are ready to be adopted. Separate homes for the two are out of the question.

“We can’t recall seeing a more bonded pair of dogs, they are completely inseparable,” Olynik said. “One won’t walk without the other – if you take one out, you take them both or no one is going anywhere.”

According to the SPCA, the ideal home for the two would be a household with experience with large dogs, as they have a combined weight of 200 lbs, and a fenced yard for them to run around in. A house with no cats would also be preferred.

The dogs, which the SPCA describes as very affectionate, are currently in foster care awaiting their forever home. Those looking to adopt should be aware that the process may take longer than usual due to high demand and the SPCA is prioritizing local applicants due to travel restrictions. Captain and Maria’s ID numbers are 521379 and 521380; the numbers will be needed to complete the adoption application which is available on the BCSPCA’s website.


