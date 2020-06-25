The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea released Pebbles the giant Pacific octopus back into the wild in March. Now the aquarium has welcomed a new octopus dubbed Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)

Sidney aquarium names new octopus after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea names new octopus for provincial health officer

A new octopus at the Sidney aquarium bears the same name as B.C.’s beloved health official.

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea is recognizing B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry by making its new giant Pacific octopus her namesake.

“Before a new octopus arm (arm, arm, arm, arm, arm, arm, arm) stepped ‘foot’ in the centre, the team knew recognizing the incredible grace, kindness, intelligence, compassion, dedication and calm demeanor Dr. Bonnie Henry has shown the province during COVID-19 was a given,” said Tina Kelly, director of communications for the Shaw Centre.

Bonnie Henry (the octopus) turned out to be a boy, and goes by health officer’s surname instead. The cephalopod was welcomed to the aquarium June 18 and will spend roughly six months meeting visitors before he is released back into the wild.

READ ALSO: Buttercup the octopus brings in World Oceans Week at Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

Kelly notes that Pacific octopuses have three hearts, a symbol that has become widely associated with gratitude for Henry and other health care and frontline workers.

The octopus isn’t the only critter bearing the health officer’s name. Chickens, corgis and even a horse statue have been dedicated to the B.C. leader, who’s also inspired a number of songs and performances.

The Shaw Centre’s last octopus, Pebbles, was released back into the wild in March shortly after the centre closed in response to COVID-19. The facility reopened to the public June 22. Hours of operation are Friday to Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea is a non-profit aquarium and learning centre dedicated exclusively to the Salish Sea bioregion.

READ ALSO: Shaw Centre releases 70 salmon and a giant octopus back into the sea

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
nina.grossman@blackpress.ca Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Sidney

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Habitat for Humanity Victoria launches $200K in 100 days campaign

Just Posted

Proposed Victoria townhouses would sell with no down payment

Crowdfunding movement aims to stop development on Foul Bay Road

Sidney aquarium names new octopus after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea names new octopus for provincial health officer

Pedestrian advocate says pandemic has paved way for more walkable communities

Walk On, Victoria encouraged by traffic closures and expanded patios

Habitat for Humanity Victoria launches $200K in 100 days campaign

Fundraising will support housing for 11 local families

Greater Victoria School District to review role of school liaison officers

SD61 proposes consultation with community members

Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer

Students, recent grads could get up to $5,000

POLL: Do you plan on travelling this summer?

Many Vancouver Island residents are packing their bags and checking ferry schedules… Continue reading

Canada’s proportion of COVID longterm care deaths double that of other countries: study

LTC residents made up 81 per cent of all reported COVID-19 deaths in the country

RCMP investigate after series of possible dog poisonings on Vancouver Island

Cops say hot dog with pill stuffed inside found in Parksville yard

Boat owners brandishing boat hooks help police catch suspect at Nanaimo marina

Suspect flees, leaps into the water after allegedly lighting up meth pipe in front of RCMP officers

‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive

Gwil Roberts says early runs of chinook can begin arriving in the area in late May

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

Most Read