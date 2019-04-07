Saanich Peninsula Arts and Crafts Society Spring Show comes to the Mary Winspear Centre April 27-28. (Peninsula News Review File)

Sidney arts show features hundreds of pieces for sale

Saanich Peninsula Arts and Crafts Society holding Spring Show April 27-28 at Mary Winspear Centre

The Saanich Peninsula Arts and Crafts Society (SPAC) is preparing a display of original pieces of art for their Spring Show.

SPAC is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting member artists and their work.

The exhibition and sale, now in its 66th year, is an opportunity for members of the public to view and buy a selection of art, including paintings, sculpture and crafts. This year, the event takes place at the Mary Winspear Centre, April 27–28.

In advance of the show, SPAC are seeking art patrons to contribute $150, with $100 credited towards the purchase of a piece of art from the exhibition. Patrons will also be recognized in the Spring Show program, unless individuals wish to remain anonymous.

The night before the show, April 26, patrons will be invited to the Friday evening reception at the Mary Winspear Centre, where they can view the art, talk to artists and, over wine and nibbles, select the piece they would like to purchase.

During the weekend exhibition, members of the public can view “hundreds” of pieces of art, with each artist allowed to exhibit six pieces. SPAC has 400 members and say they expect 100 to take part in the show. Next to the exhibition space will be a gift shop selling smaller pieces such as polymer buttons, brooches and jewelry.

Myrna Borleske, co-chair of the Spring Show, is looking forward to it.

“When I look at some of the art I’m amazed that some of the artists still call themselves amateurs. It’s great to be in the room full of people with enthusiasm and joy in what they do.”

Purchasers are invited to pick up their artwork on Sunday, April 27 after the exhibition has closed at 5 p.m.

The Spring Show is open April 27 from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and April 28 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $5, with visitors who hold a Peninsula Singers ticket stub from the night before granted entry for $2.50.

For more information visit spacsociety.com.


