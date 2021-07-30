Sidney butterfly release honours seniors lost to COVID-19, plus survivors

Release said to symbolize rebirth and transformation

Sidney Care Home hosted a butterfly release Friday, held as a symbolic event for people who passed away from COVID-19 and those who survived. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

A provincewide butterfly release was coordinated by B.C. Care Providers Association and EngAge B.C. senior care homes to honour those lost to COVID-19.

While many of the events were cancelled due to wildfire smoke, Sidney Care Home was able to continue on as planned to commemorate those lost, while also acknowledging those who survived.

This butterfly release was symbolic of rebirth and transition that is natural to all humans, a release said.

A professional breeder supplied the butterflies which were distributed among residents and their family members at the event.

Also in attendance were companions, care home staff, the Sidney fire chief and local elected officials.

Releasing butterflies is a tradition that formed at Menno Place in Abbotsford, which inspired other care homes in B.C. to follow suit in the meaningful event.

