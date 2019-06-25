Sidney comes alive with a family-friendly day of land and sea events

There are many events across the region happening for Canada Day, including Sidney Days (File photo)

Sidney Day’s July 1 celebrations promise a bumper schedule of fun, colour and festivities.

Kicking off with an 8 a.m. pancake breakfast at the Mary Winspear Centre, rustled up by the Sidney Lions, the celebrations then continue with the Canada Day parade. Organized by the Peninsula Celebrations Society for the 35th consecutive year, the parade will feature live music, marching bands and colourful floats.

The organizers are calling on spectators to show their Canadian pride by wearing red and white, in preparation for the rousing rendition of O Canada that is planned, before the first floats head out. The procession will set off from Beacon Avenue and Resthaven Drive, then head down Second Street, all the way to Ocean Avenue.

At noon, the technically minded or those who enjoy unplanned dips in the ocean, will compete in the Slegg Building Materials Build-A-Boat challenge.

For those with less taxing pleasures in mind, the family fun fair in Iroquois Park, will be in full swing, with a host of activities on offer for the kids. They can zip down the triple lane mega-slide, navigate the Panorama Rec obstacle course, pose at the Shutterbug’s Selfie Station or Ride the El Paso train. Sporty types with energy to burn, can take aim at the archery Nerf challenge or try score a goal at the inflatable hockey game. Creative children might enjoy blowing bubbles, visiting the McTavish Academy of Arts zone or having their face painted by Susi Sunshine and Friends.

Foodies should bring their appetite to try culinary delights from Greek on the Street, Noel’s Donuts & Fries, The Lions Lunch Box, The Fickle Fig and Island Culinary to name but a few.

Love cute dogs? Well the Sidney Pet Centre has you covered, sponsoring the Dog Show, where prizes are awarded in different categories, such as “Do you look like your dog?” or “Can your dog do tricks?”

If that isn’t enough, other highlights include the Community Safety Building will officially be opened in the early afternoon, and Mayor Cliff will be doling out free ice cream.

For those who love a bit of drama, the Peninsula Players will be performing, followed by the rousing Wavelengths choir. At the end of the day, hopefully after boat race stragglers have safely been welcomed ashore, 443 Helicopter Squadron will demonstrate a water rescue simulation at Glass Beach.

To see locations and times of events, visit peninsulacelebrations.ca.

