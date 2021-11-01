Sidney Concert Band announces Nov. 7 Remembrance Day concert

Salute to Our Veterans concert to be held at Mary Winspear Centre

Members of the Sidney Concert Band perform at 2019’s Salute Our Veterans concert. (Sidney Concert Band)

The Sidney Concert Band will host its annual Salute to Our Veterans concert on Nov. 7, in honour of Remembrance Day.

Director Bruce Ham will lead the band at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre, and the concert will feature music and marches from Fanfare for the Common Man by Aaron Copland and Hymn to Freedom by Oscar Peterson, to You’ve Got a Friend in Me, featuring vocalist Nicola Hestnes. The evening’s theme will also include a thanking of health care and frontline workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Sidney Concert Band looks forward to entertaining you soon and will resume practice this fall with all proper health protocols in place for the safety of the musicians and the community,” the concert band said in a release.

Tickets are $20, available online at marywinspear.ca or by calling the box office at 250-656-0275.

