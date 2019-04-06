Models wearing Eleni Anthony’s eight–piece collection “Obsidian Nights” walk down the runway. (Photo courtesy of Eleni Anthony).

Sidney designer’s fab Van Fashion Week

Eleni Anthony exhibited eight piece collection after winning one–spot sponsorship

Sidney designer Eleni Anthony is excited for the future after showing her collection “Obsidian Nights” at Vancouver Fashion Week.

Anthony, who graduates from the Visual College of Art and Design of Vancouver (VCAD) as Valedictorian this month, received much praise for her eight–piece collection.

Vancouver Fashion Week is an established fixture on the fashion calendar and ran from March 18–24, attracting thousands of visitors.

“Leading up to it was a bit stressful but the morning was so much fun, spent doing fittings with the models and rehearsals. It was incredible to stand at the end of the runway, hearing the music playing and seeing all the girls,” said Anthony adding, “My collection seemed to be really well received. There was lots of energy and excitement from the audience.”

Anthony earned the chance to appear at fashion week after being sponsored by her school, who select one student each season. She was supported by proud family and friends, many of whom travelled from Greater Victoria.

It has been a busy few weeks for the talented designer, who recently won VCAD’s “Outstanding Achievement in Fashion Design and Marketing and Merchandising for Fashion” award.

Anthony graduates April 12 with a double major in fashion design and fashion marketing and merchandising. She hopes that the contacts she made at Fashion Week will offer further opportunities in the industry.

“I networked a lot and met some great fashion designers who talked about their experiences in the industry,” she said.

After the show, Anthony sold her first piece, a bomber jacket for $700.

She has started teaching once a week at The Cutting Room, a boutique fashion design school and is applying for jobs in fashion and film costume design.

Anthony’s passion is fashion and she says if she received funding she would love to bring more items of her sketched 40 piece collection to life.

“At this time it would be a passion project but if I got any opportunities or investments then I would 100 per cent be doing that,” she said.


Sidney designer's fab Van Fashion Week

Eleni Anthony exhibited eight piece collection after winning one–spot sponsorship

