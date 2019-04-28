Sidney Elementary receives $5,000 donation towards new outdoor classroom

Kelli Turchet (centre) from Coast Capital Insurance Services Ltd. with Sidney Elementary School principal Jennifer Batallas and vice-principal Sara Postlethwaite. (Photo courtesy of Kelli Turchet )

Sidney Elementary’s plans to build an outdoor classroom and new playground received a boost thanks to a $5,000 donation from Coast Capital Insurance.

Every year, the branch’s parent company, Western Financial Group (WFG), gives them money to donate to a cause of their choice, through their non-profit Western Communities Foundation.

As part of the foundation’s Infrastructure Grant Program, the employees of the branch were given $5,000 to choose a cause to donate to.

ALSO READ: Sidney Lions dish $4,000 to help build on growing trishaw bike charity

The school received a donation from Coast Capital last year, for their gardening and irrigation project, and the firm were so impressed with the work, they chose to donate to them again this year.

WFG have given the branch $5,000 for the last four years, and they also run another program which offers bursaries to graduating high-school students.

Kelli Turchet, who works for the branch, says her co-workers are keen to contribute to community projects and, in addition to the donations, take part in an annual five-kilometre fundraising walk.

ALSO READ: Lions Food Bank asking for food donations

“We like to give support to the communities where we live and work, where our kids play,” says Turchet.

“Then people can see the impact within their communities. Last year we donated to the skate park and now people can go and enjoy it, and people in the community can see that.”

Turchet says the foundation’s mission is to make meaningful impacts on the community and donations have been given in the areas of public health, public housing, education and recreation in the past.

Over the last few months, a number of generous donations have been given to community groups by organizations such as the Rotary Club, Sidney Lions and Saanich Peninsula Community Foundation.



nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com