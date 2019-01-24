George Lawson, former Chief Constable of Central Saanich Police, will be remembered at a memorial to be held Thursday at Sidney’s Mary Winspear, starting at 2 p.m. (Twitter).

Sidney hosting memorial for former Central Saanich Chief Constable

George Lawson died at the age of 88 and his service will be Jan. 24 at the Mary Winspear Centre

Family, friends, and former colleagues will gather in Sidney Thursday afternoon to remember George Lawson, a former Chief Constable with Central Saanich Police.

Lawson died on Dec. 29, 2018 at the age of 88 following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease, leaving behind Carol, his wife of 55 years, son Cameron, daughter Leanne, and four grandchildren.

His memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney.

Lawson retired as Central Saanich’s Chief Constable in 1999 after he joined the department in 1986 as Deputy Chief Constable. Lawson had started his policing career with the RCMP in 1986.

Lawson’s successor Paul Hames, who has since retired as Chief Constable, said he remembers Lawson as a dedicated and caring individual. “He was a man of integrity,” he said. “He was a real gentleman. He was a caring person who valued those in his life, particularly his family.”

Hames said Lawson helped him adjust to his new role. “George dedicated many years to public service, and will be missed. He was a friend to all who knew him.”

Sgt. Greg Johnson of the Central Saanich Police emphasized Lawson’s service record. “George should be remembered as a cop’s cop,” said Johnson. “Even as the Chief, George was known to be pick up a radio and patrol the community.”

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

