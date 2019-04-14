Sidney Lions seek new members to expand their pride

The Sidney Lions are seeking new members to swell their ranks from 25 to 40 volunteers.

The Lions have been in operation since 1964 and currently run around 12 fundraisers a year, with profits going to local charities. With more members, they say they can run more and raise more.

“We’re looking for new people,” says Patricia Anthony, one of the Lions directors. “Those with some spare time, perhaps younger people, the recently retired or people new in town.”

Bob Orchard, Sidney Lions president agrees, “We’re looking for fun people who want to help and serve the community.”

The Lions run a number of successful events and raise a lot of money in innovative ways. Their biggest fundraiser is their “Lunchbox” food truck they staff at community events.

The group is set up to financially assist the local community, and recent contributions have included donating to a local food bank and the PEMO disaster organization. They are also currently the top sponsors of Cycling Without Age Society, the community group that offers free trips to seniors on their specialized Trishaw bucket bikes. The Lions’ next fundraising activity will be at the upcoming ‘Touch a Truck’ event, to raise money for childhood cancer treatment.

The Lions have a core group of 12 and hope that with more people and a younger demographic, the organization will be reinvigorated with renewed energy. They are open minded as to fundraising events and have floated a number of ideas such as gala evenings, cook outs, comedy nights and a 10K walk. They hope new volunteers will bring new ideas and enthusiasm.

As well as fundraisers, Orchard is keen for the group to expand its activities to give practical help too.

“We’re also looking to do hands-on volunteer work, like building a ramp for disabled people or gardening at a seniors residence,” he says.

Anthony says helping the community is rewarding, and the group is social and friendly.

“It’s a great way to meet people in town,” she says.

For more information email orchardr@telus.net or visit their website at e-clubhouse.org.

