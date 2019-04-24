Sandy Bayton sadly passed away Tuesday, April 23 2019. (Metro Creative Photo)

Sidney loses prominent businesswoman to cancer

Sandy Bayton was a risk-taker but always had ‘a sound business plan’

The community is saddened after prominent Peninsula businesswoman Sandy Bayton died yesterday after a battle with cancer.

Susan Simosko, President of Sidney Business Improvement Area Society (BIA), said Bayton will be “sorely missed.”

“Her creativity, warmth, sense of fun and outstanding business acumen showed in all she did. Her kindness and gentle spirit were unsurpassed,” said Simosko.

For more than 20 years, Bayton ran a number of diverse successful Sidney businesses: Main Street Gallery, Waterlily Shoes, Mineral World and Provenance Fine Things.

Simosko said it was rare for someone to be so successful in business and paid tribute to her vibrancy. “She was a risk-taker, she invested, always had a sound business plan and went about it all so well.”

Simosko says she will particularly remember Bayton’s selflessness and elegance.

“She would go to any lengths to make you happy. When she opened Waterlily Shoes, she opened the shop after hours to help me when I needed shoes and was busy during the day. She was one of the warmest and kindest people I’ve ever met.”

Funeral arrangements are being made and the family plan to announce service details soon.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Most Read