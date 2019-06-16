Sidney Museum donates 60,000 Lego bricks to local schools

Local kids are in for a treat with Sidney Museum donating approximately 60,000 loose bricks to six local elementary schools.

Earlier this year the museum staged a successful Lego exhibition that saw 12,500 visitors pass through their doors. Visitors generously donated bags, boxes and bins of Lego pieces. Museum staff built donated sets but say people who donate understand that at the end of the exhibition their generosity can be “paid forward,” with the loose brick pieces donated to local schools.

The centrepiece of the exhibition was a large pyramid, which stumped many a mathematician trying to guess the number of pieces it contained. This pyramid was broken down at the end of the exhibition and its owner, who donated a total of 20,000 bricks, gave it to the museum to pass on. The collection of bricks left over from the season went through quality control for damaged pieces, were cleaned up and divided into five lots of approximately 10,000 bricks each.

Sidney Elementary, Deep Cove Elementary, ḰELSET Elementary, Brentwood Elementary, Keating Elementary and Cordova Bay Elementary will receive donations. The museum selected the schools based on their proximity to the local area, with Cordova Bay being included at the specific request of a proud resident who donated a sizable amount of bricks.

“Lego is the biggest building toy in the world,” says museum executive director Peter Garnham. “Children are so fascinated by it, they can follow instructions to build or they can use their own imagination to create models and creations, as they like.”

The Sidney Museum’s mission is to acquire, preserve and make available the heritage, culture and interests of the Saanich Peninsula community. They are based on Beacon Avenue and entry is always by donation.

For more information visit sidneymuseum.ca contact info@sidneymuseum.ca or call 250-655-6355.



