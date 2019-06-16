Sidney Museum are donating all loose brick Lego pieces to Sidney Elementary, Deep Cove Elementary, ḰELSET Elementary, Brentwood Elementary, Keating Elementary and Cordova Bay Elementary. (Submission)

Sidney Museum donates 60,000 Lego bricks to local schools

Sidney, Deep Cove, ḰELSET, Brentwood, Keating and Cordova Bay elementary schools get Lego avalanche

Local kids are in for a treat with Sidney Museum donating approximately 60,000 loose bricks to six local elementary schools.

Earlier this year the museum staged a successful Lego exhibition that saw 12,500 visitors pass through their doors. Visitors generously donated bags, boxes and bins of Lego pieces. Museum staff built donated sets but say people who donate understand that at the end of the exhibition their generosity can be “paid forward,” with the loose brick pieces donated to local schools.

ALSO READ: Buttercup the octopus brings in World Oceans Week at Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

The centrepiece of the exhibition was a large pyramid, which stumped many a mathematician trying to guess the number of pieces it contained. This pyramid was broken down at the end of the exhibition and its owner, who donated a total of 20,000 bricks, gave it to the museum to pass on. The collection of bricks left over from the season went through quality control for damaged pieces, were cleaned up and divided into five lots of approximately 10,000 bricks each.

Sidney Elementary, Deep Cove Elementary, ḰELSET Elementary, Brentwood Elementary, Keating Elementary and Cordova Bay Elementary will receive donations. The museum selected the schools based on their proximity to the local area, with Cordova Bay being included at the specific request of a proud resident who donated a sizable amount of bricks.

“Lego is the biggest building toy in the world,” says museum executive director Peter Garnham. “Children are so fascinated by it, they can follow instructions to build or they can use their own imagination to create models and creations, as they like.”

ALSO READ: Sidney Museum’s Chief Dan George exhibition sees surge of interest

The Sidney Museum’s mission is to acquire, preserve and make available the heritage, culture and interests of the Saanich Peninsula community. They are based on Beacon Avenue and entry is always by donation.

For more information visit sidneymuseum.ca contact info@sidneymuseum.ca or call 250-655-6355.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Indigenous peoples celebrated at Royal Roads

Just Posted

Victoria HarbourCats ready to retire jersey of league’s first female pitcher

Claire Eccles’ jersey to be retired Monday night

Victoria City Council approves inclusionary housing policy

After years of back and forth, the policy will be ratified in two weeks

Filipino Heritage Month event takes over Centennial Square

Dancing, music and food highlight Mabuhay Day celebration in Victoria

West Shore residents report finding anti-SOGI 123 flyers in mailboxes

SD62 trustee Ravi Parmar says the flyers are ‘garbage’

Sidney Museum donates 60,000 Lego bricks to local schools

Sidney, Deep Cove, ḰELSET, Brentwood, Keating and Cordova Bay elementary schools get Lego avalanche

Victoria Weekender: What’s happening this weekend, June 15-16

Car Free YYJ, a barber battle and an Outdoor Discovery Day

Homalco tour gives glimpse into area’s ‘People, Land, Water’

First Nation business mixes cultural components with wildlife excursions

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

Monkey spotted on late-night jaunt in Campbell River

Conservation officers also apparently looking for cougar in the area

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

Cyclists competing in one of the toughest bike races on the planet pass through Fernie

Divide riders looking strong as they finish first leg of 4160 km race

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

B.C. bus driver loses case to get job back after texting while driving full bus

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

Most Read