Chief Dan George, who is the subject of an exhibition at Sidney Museum, next month. (Sidney Museum submission)

Sidney Museum’s Chief Dan George exhibition sees surge of interest

Four mayors, federal Green leader, Tsartlip reps to attend June 21 opening ceremony

Sidney Museum’s upcoming exhibition on Chief Dan George seems to have caught the imagination, with so much interest being shown, the opening ceremony jumped from a planned 15 minutes to over an hour.

Opening on National Indigenous Peoples Day, the exhibit Chief Dan George: Actor and Activist is set to run from June 21 to Sept. 30.

ALSO READ: Sign of the times: Park to be called John Dean and ȽÁU,WELNEW

Tsleil-Waututh Chief Dan George (1899- 1981) was an Indigenous rights advocate and actor.

The exhibition was developed by the North Vancouver Museum, in close collaboration with the George family, and was last shown at U’mista Cultural Centre in Alert Bay.

As well as being a First Nations leader, George worked as a longshoreman and logger before finding acting in his 60s. He appeared in numerous television, film and stage productions, in which he worked to promote a better understanding of Indigenous people.

Museum staff say that although focused on George, the exhibition also looks into important events and profiles significant individuals in the Indigenous rights movement.

ALSO READ: B.C. group on the hunt for Cadboro Bay sea monster

Sidney Museum exhibit organizers initially intended to welcome elders from local First Nations to preside over a low-key opening ceremony on June 21, but due to a flurry of interest, this has now been significantly expanded.

Executive Director, Peter Garnham says at 10 a.m., the museum will host elders from Tsartlip First Nation offering welcomes and prayers, and Tsartlip drummers and singers.

The four Peninsula mayors and Green Party leader Elizabeth May will also be in attendance. One lane of Beacon Avenue is likely to be closed to safely facilitate the expanded audience.

ALSO READ: Why does B.C. have 12,273 charities?

Garnham says he is pleased the museum can host the exhibit celebrating George’s life and work.

“The most exciting thing is to have the Indigenous drums and songs reverberating through the buildings in the heart of Sidney,” he says.

Sidney Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.

For more information contact info@sidneymuseum.ca or call (250) 655-6355.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Oak Bay artist co-op highlights autobiographical Snapshots showcase
Next story
Saanich preschool celebrates 30 years with reunion event

Just Posted

Belgian man searches for family of fallen First World War soldier from Victoria

Mark Edward Berton attended Victoria High School and has his grave in Flanders Field

Saanich preschool celebrates 30 years with reunion event

Thousands invited RSVP for Carrot Seed Preschool 30-year celebration

Sidney Museum’s Chief Dan George exhibition sees surge of interest

Four mayors, federal Green leader, Tsartlip reps to attend June 21 opening ceremony

Oak Bay artist co-op highlights autobiographical Snapshots showcase

Snapshots runs from June 4 to 22 at Gage Gallery, 2031 Oak Bay Ave.

Reignited embers damage Saanich house in Sunday morning fire

Fire started at around 8:30 a.m. in bucket filled with ashes placed on balcony

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Mistrial declared in Jamie Bacon murder plot trial

Bacon was on trial for counselling to commit the murder of Person X

B.C. VIEWS: Money-laundering melodrama made for TV

Public inquiry staged to point fingers before 2021 election

Canadian homebuyers escaping high housing costs by moving to secondary cities

In British Columbia, exurbs have grown in the Hope Valley and Kamloops

Feds lay out proposed new rules for voice, video recorders in locomotives

Transport Canada wants to limit use of recorders to if a crew’s actions led to a crash

Raptors beat Bucks 100-94 to advance to franchise’s first-ever NBA Finals

Leonard has 27 points, 17 boards to lead Toronto past Milwaukee

Third person charged in death of B.C. teen found in torched SUV

Inderdeep Kaur Deo facing charge of accessory after the fact to murder

Kamloops girl, 9, recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning now out of ICU

Her mother who was sleeping in the same tent with her did not survive

‘I think he’s still alive’: B.C. mom pleads for help finding son last seen a month ago

Family offering $5,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Tim Delahaye

Most Read