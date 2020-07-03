Sidney neighbours host miniature Dinner en Rouge after COVID-19 cancellation

Guests at a miniature Dinner en Rouge brought their own food, dishes and cutlery in order to help maintain physical distancing. Tables were placed eight feet apart so groups would not intermingle. (Courtesy of Nigel Scott) It wasn’t quite as grand as the typical Dinner en Rouge that takes over Sidney’s Beacon Park every summer, but a group of neighbours still celebrated their country and their community with a miniature version of the event on June 30. (Courtesy of Nigel Scott) It wasn’t quite as grand as the typical Dinner en Rouge that takes over Sidney’s Beacon Park every summer, but a group of neighbours still celebrated their country and their community with a miniature version of the event on June 30. (Courtesy of Nigel Scott) Roland Dragland and Nigel Scott don their finest red and white for a miniature Dinner en Rouge in Sidney on June 30. (Courtesy of Nigel Scott) Nigel Scott shows off his Canadian pride at a miniature Dinner en Rouge event hosted by a group of Sidney neighbours. (Courtesy of Nigel Scott)

COVID-19 may have prevented the usual red and white grandeur of Sidney’s Dinner en Rouge, but a small group of locals took it upon themselves to create their own version of the annual Canada Day celebration.

On June 30, Nigel Scott and roughly 20 neighbours hosted a ‘Dinner en Rouge et blanc,’ recreating the annual outdoor dining festivity that typically draws hundreds to Sidney’s Beacon Park every summer.

Scott and his neighbours were dismayed they would miss the familiar summertime event and decided they would host a miniature version on a neighbour’s seaside yard.

READ ALSO: Canadian pride hits Sidney waterfront at Dinner en Rouge

“We have participated in all the Dinner en Rouge events and, while understanding the need to cancel this year’s event, thought we might recreate it on a smaller neighbourhood scale following Dr. Henry’s guidelines of course,” Scott said.

The miniature Dinner en Rouge came with a ‘BYOE’ rule – ‘bring your own everything’ – for guests.

In their best red and white, guests arrived with their own food, plates, cutlery and decor. Tables were marked eight feet apart from one another to maintain physical distancing. The evening kicked off with a heartfelt rendition of ‘O Canada.

“There were prizes for best costume and best-decorated table,” Scott said. “It was a really nice community event. It was a chance to celebrate the country and the neighbourhood, it was very pleasant.”

READ ALSO: Dual rallies take over Legislature lawn on Canada Day

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada DaySidney